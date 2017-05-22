loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Southampton £22,995 22995.00GBP

1 Warsash Road
Southampton, SO31 9HW, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£22,995
Satellite Navigation, Parking Camera, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Lumbar Adjustment, Electric Steering Column, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Front Screen , Cruise Control, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Side Steps, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Electric Folding Mirrors, CD Player, Bluetooth, DAB digital radio, USB, Aux Port, iPod Connectivity, Harman Kardon Audio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Fridge, Touch Screen, Traction Control, Computer, Hill Descent Control, Terrain Response, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Fold in Mirrors when Locking, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10088
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
