Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Southampton £22,995 22995.00GBP

Southampton Road
Southampton, SO45 5DA, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£22,995
ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Auto-dip Rearview, Auto Lighting, Bluetooth, Cd/Stereo, Climate control dual zone, Colour Coded Body, Cool Box Compartment, Cruise Control, Curtain Airbags, DAB Radio, Powered Folding Mirrors, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric memory seats, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Front &amp; Rear Park Assist, Front Centre Armrest, Front Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Harmen Kardon Audio, Headlamp Jetwash, Heated Seats, Isofix, Lumbar Adjustment, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Push Button Start, Rear Headrests, Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation, Side Air Bags, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Television, Twin Air Bags, Xenon Headlamps, 20'' Alloys, 4x4 Finished in Stornaway Grey Metallic with Black Leather trim. Full Range Rover Service History. Supplied with 12 Mths Warranty and New MOT. A Stunning Example with a High Specification Level. Extra's include DAB Radio, TV and Privacy Glass. Great Value. ANNUAL SALE NOW ON. SALE PRICE

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7541
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    71000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
