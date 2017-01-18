loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Southampton £19,995 19995.00GBP

1 Warsash Road
Southampton, SO31 9HW, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£19,995
Satellite Navigation, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Electric Steering Column, Cruise Control, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Side Steps, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Parking Camera, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Privacy Glass, CD Player, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, DAB digital radio, USB, Aux Port, iPod Connectivity, Harman Kardon Audio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Fold in Mirrors when Locking, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Lumbar Adjustment, Traction Control, Computer, Fridge, Heated Front Screen , Hill Descent Control, Terrain Response, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7739
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    72000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
