Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Southampton £31,995 31995.00GBP

1 Warsash Road
Southampton, SO31 9HW, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£31,995
car description

Satellite Navigation, Parking Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Fridge, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Front Screen , Climate Control, Heated Rear Seats, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Heated Mirrors, Brembo Brakes , Painted Calipers, Privacy Glass, Side Steps, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Electric Steering Column, CD Player, DAB digital radio, USB X2, Harman Kardon Audio, Bluetooth, Digital TV, Dual View Screen, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, Lumbar Adjustment, Electric Seat Bolsters , Hill Descent Control, Terrain Response, Traction Control, Computer, Piano Black Trim, Touch Screen, Dual Climate Zones, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Folding Rear Seats, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8365
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    34000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4999
