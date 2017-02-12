loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Southampton £25,495 25495.00GBP

1 Warsash Road
Southampton, SO31 9HW, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£25,495
Satellite Navigation, Parking Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Side Steps, Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Lumbar Adjustment, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Headlights, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-function Steering Wheel, CD Player, Bluetooth, DAB digital radio, USB, Aux Port, Fridge, Harman Kardon Audio, Digital TV, Electric Steering Column, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, iPod Connectivity, Automatic Wipers, Heated Rear Seats, Fold in Mirrors when Locking, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, Traction Control, Computer, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control, Piano Black Trim, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8395
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
