Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Southampton £36,995 36995.00GBP

1 Warsash Road
Southampton, SO31 9HW, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£36,995
car description

Satellite Navigation, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Parking Camera, Remote Electric Tail Gate, Electric Steering Column, Electric Folding Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Dual View Screen, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, DAB digital radio, Digital TV, Harman Kardon Audio, iPod Connectivity, USB X2, Fridge, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Paddle Shift, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Electric Windows, Lumbar Adjustment, Traction Control, Computer, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control, Piano Black Trim, Isofix, Folding Rear Seats, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8473
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    14000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
