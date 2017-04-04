loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Southampton £44,995 44995.00GBP

1 Warsash Road
Southampton, SO31 9HW, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£44,995
22'' Alloy's, Satellite Navigation, Side Steps, Parking Camera, Cruise Control, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Lumbar Adjustment, Electric Folding Mirrors, Automatic Climate Control Dual Zone, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Remote Electric Tail Gate, CD Player, DVD Player, DAB digital radio, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, USB, Aux Port, Privacy Glass, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Paddle Shift, Keyless Start, Electric Steering Column, Push Button Start, Traction Control, Computer, Heated Front Screen , Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, 4x4, Full service history

  • Ad ID
    9288
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    79000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
