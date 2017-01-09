loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Spalding £20,995 20995.00GBP

65/67 High Road
Spalding, PE12 6PE, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

£20,995
Xenon Headlamps, Colour SatNav, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Full Leather, DVD Player, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Seat-back Tables, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Multi-Disc CD Player, 12 Months M.O.T, immaculate example, 22'' Alloys, 4x4, Comprehensive history A stunning example inside and out and a genuine OVERFINCH with the full conversion carried out including the luxurious quilted seats looks and drives amazing must be viewed. Finance available please ask for more details or phone 01406 373474 to arrange a viewing

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7656
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    87000 mi
  • Owners
    6
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3628
