Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Spalding £27,995 27995.00GBP
65/67 High Road
Spalding, PE12 6PE, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
Colour SatNav, Xenon Headlamps, Full Leather, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Side Steps, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Multi-Disc CD Player, Harman Kardon, DAB radio, Television, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 12 Months M.O.T, 2 Keys, Due In Soon, 22'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history This car benefits from a full Autobiography Sport bodykit, 22'' alloy wheels, privacy glass, red brake calipers, piano black inlays and side steps looks and drives superb a stunning example. Great finance package's available please ask for more details or to arrange a viewing please call 01406 373474
