Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Side Steps, Roof Rails, Rear Wash/wipe, Front Fog Lamps, Auto Lighting, ABS, Air Bag, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Harman Kardon, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 2 Keys, 4x4, Full service history This is a superb example of the TDV8 HSE finished in the best colour combo of Java black with Ebony black leather featuring 20 inch alloys,Dark Our price includes a new 12 month MOT, Full pre delivery inspection/service if due, and a 3 Month parts and labour warranty. VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL US TO AVOID A WASTED JOURNEY, BUY FROM A GARAGE YOU CAN TRUST, ESTABLISHED 18 YEARS WITH FULL DEALER FACILITIES