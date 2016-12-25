loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Get an Insurance Quote

Tonbridge £13,995 13995.00GBP

Five Oak Green Road
Tonbridge, TN12 6RE, Kent
United Kingdom

£13,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Side Steps, Roof Rails, Rear Wash/wipe, Front Fog Lamps, Auto Lighting, ABS, Air Bag, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Harman Kardon, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 2 Keys, 4x4, Full service history This is a superb example of the TDV8 HSE finished in the best colour combo of Java black with Ebony black leather featuring 20 inch alloys,Dark Our price includes a new 12 month MOT, Full pre delivery inspection/service if due, and a 3 Month parts and labour warranty. VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL US TO AVOID A WASTED JOURNEY, BUY FROM A GARAGE YOU CAN TRUST, ESTABLISHED 18 YEARS WITH FULL DEALER FACILITIES

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Side Steps, Roof Rails, Rear Wash/wipe, Front Fog Lamps, Auto Lighting, ABS, Air Bag, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Harman Kardon, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 2 Keys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7565
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3628
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on