Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Tonbridge £15,500 15500.00GBP

Five Oak Green Road
Tonbridge, TN12 6RE, Kent
United Kingdom

£15,500
ABS, Air Bag, Immobiliser, Traction Control, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Full Leather, Quick-Clear Screen, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Trip Computer, CD Player, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Roof Rails, Front Fog Lamps, Stability Control, Parking Sensors, Height Adjustable Seat, Memory Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Powered Folding Mirrors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Xenon Headlamps, Auto Lighting, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Electric Handbrake, Front Centre Armrest, Multiple Airbags, Dual Climate Zones, Automatic Electric Windows, Auto-dip Rearview, Privacy Glass, Colour SatNav, Folding Rear Seats, Head Restraints, Rear Armrest, Locking Wheel Nuts, Side Steps, Lumbar Adjustment, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, iPod Connectivity, Bluetooth, Isofix, Harman Kardon, 2 Keys, Electric Sunroof, 20'' Alloys, 4x4 This is a superb example of the TDV8 HSE finished in the best colour combo of Java black with Alpaca Beige leather featuring 20 inch alloys,Dark Our price includes a new 12 month MOT, Full pre delivery inspection/service if due, and a 3 Month parts and labour warranty. VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL US TO AVOID A WASTED JOURNEY, BUY FROM A GARAGE YOU CAN TRUST, ESTABLISHED 18 YEARS WITH FULL DEALER FACILITIES

  • Ad ID
    8268
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3628
