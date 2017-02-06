Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Tonbridge £15,500 15500.00GBP
Five Oak Green Road
Tonbridge, TN12 6RE, Kent
United Kingdom
ABS, Air Bag, Immobiliser, Traction Control, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Full Leather, Quick-Clear Screen, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Trip Computer, CD Player, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Roof Rails, Front Fog Lamps, Stability Control, Parking Sensors, Height Adjustable Seat, Memory Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Powered Folding Mirrors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Xenon Headlamps, Auto Lighting, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Electric Handbrake, Front Centre Armrest, Multiple Airbags, Dual Climate Zones, Automatic Electric Windows, Auto-dip Rearview, Privacy Glass, Colour SatNav, Folding Rear Seats, Head Restraints, Rear Armrest, Locking Wheel Nuts, Side Steps, Lumbar Adjustment, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, iPod Connectivity, Bluetooth, Isofix, Harman Kardon, 2 Keys, Electric Sunroof, 20'' Alloys, 4x4 This is a superb example of the TDV8 HSE finished in the best colour combo of Java black with Alpaca Beige leather featuring 20 inch alloys,Dark Our price includes a new 12 month MOT, Full pre delivery inspection/service if due, and a 3 Month parts and labour warranty. VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL US TO AVOID A WASTED JOURNEY, BUY FROM A GARAGE YOU CAN TRUST, ESTABLISHED 18 YEARS WITH FULL DEALER FACILITIES
