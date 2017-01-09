Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

Bluetooth, Climate Control, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Rain-Sensing Wipers, ABS, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Power Steering, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Colour Coded Body, Locking Wheel Nuts, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Harman Kardon, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Wash/wipe, UK Specification, UK Supplied, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history A fantastic driving car with full service history from new. Great colour combination. Rare low mileage example! First of the 3.0 ltr models and a much nicer drive than the 2.7. This car is located at our new premises (ME17 3LS) please call us on 07775 503323 in the first instance.