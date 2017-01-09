loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

£15,995 15995.00GBP

423 Sutton Road
ME15 8RA,
United Kingdom

Bluetooth, Climate Control, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Rain-Sensing Wipers, ABS, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Power Steering, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Colour Coded Body, Locking Wheel Nuts, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Harman Kardon, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Wash/wipe, UK Specification, UK Supplied, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history A fantastic driving car with full service history from new. Great colour combination. Rare low mileage example! First of the 3.0 ltr models and a much nicer drive than the 2.7. This car is located at our new premises (ME17 3LS) please call us on 07775 503323 in the first instance.

  • Ad ID
    7659
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
