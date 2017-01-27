£19,990 19990.00GBP
United Kingdom
Specification 22″ Designo alloy wheels Satellite Navigation Electric Sunroof Climate Control Parking Aid (Front/Rear) Privacy Glass Rear of B Post Electric Windows (Front/Rear) Heated Front Screen Alarm Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger) Paint Metallic In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD) Upholstery Leather
land-rover range-rover sport alloy-wheels leather metallic parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof 2008 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
