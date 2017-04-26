Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

4x4 09 Reg - Nara Bronze with Full Leather Trim, This beautiful condition 5.0 V8 Supercharged comes with an extremely high specification which includes: Factory Colour Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, Xenon Headlamps, ACC Radar Distance Control, Keyless Entry & Go, Electric Adjustable Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Front & Rear Park Assist, Electric Folding Mirrors, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, CD Player with Fingertip Controls, Auto Lights, Auto Dipping Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Interior Trim, Airbags, ISO-Fix Seating, Fitted Mats, 2 Keys, Comes with a Full Land Rover Service History (7 services) including being just serviced at Land Rover this week plus it comes with a brand new MOT, Really a sensational looking car in unbelievably clean condition throughout, this car is so clean it would not look out of place on a main dealer forecourt, utterly gorgeous condition and complemented perfectly by its super high specification and amazing Land Rover history, drives superbly so any inspection welcome. HPI Clear, Part Exchange up or down welcome. **Debit/Credit Cards Accepted** **Open 7 Days a week** **POOR CREDIT NO PROBLEMS - Finance available (subject to status)**