Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Whitstable £14,490 14490.00GBP
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 Java black, Full black leather, Touchscreen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Climate control, Parktronic front and rear, 20'' alloy wheels, Aluminium side running boards, 6 disc multi play CD, Fridge in front central armrest, Privacy glass, MUCH MUCH More, Land Rover + 3 private owners from new, Only 63,000 miles, Full service history, 9 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, Comprehensive 3 year warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
4x4
