Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Whitstable £14,490 14490.00GBP

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom

£14,490
4x4 Java black, Full black leather, Touchscreen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Climate control, Parktronic front and rear, 20'' alloy wheels, Aluminium side running boards, 6 disc multi play CD, Fridge in front central armrest, Privacy glass, MUCH MUCH More, Land Rover + 3 private owners from new, Only 63,000 miles, Full service history, 9 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, Comprehensive 3 year warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

  • Ad ID
    7780
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3628
