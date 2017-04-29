loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Whitstable £20,990 20990.00GBP

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom

£20,990
4x4 Rimini red metallic, Full cream leather, Wide screen touch screen SAT NAV, 20'' alloy wheels, Heated seats front and rear, Memory package including driver and passenger electric seats with driver memory, Bluetooth, 6 disc multi play CD, DAB digital radio, USB and ipod connections, Xenon headlights, Daytime running lights, Push button start/stop, Cruise control, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Fridge, Aluminium side running boards, 3 owners from new, Only 57,000 miles, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 7 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

  • Ad ID
    9716
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
