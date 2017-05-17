Land Rover Range Rover Sport

car description

4x4 Santorini black, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full ivory leather, Touch screen SAT NAV, Reversing camera, Heated seats front and rear, Alston headlining in ivory, 22'' alloy wheels, Red painted brake calipers, 3 zone climate control, Privacy glass with solar attenuating windscreen, Interior mood lighting, Dynamic response, Bluetooth, Driver and passenger fully electric seats both with memory, Cruise control, Multi function steering with paddle shift gear change, One private owner from new, Only 33,000 miles, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 3 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced, Still has the remainder of a 5 year service package available, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT