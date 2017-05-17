Land Rover Range Rover Sport OVERFINCH GTS 3.0 SDV6 HSE

£36,950 36950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ebony Black leather interior trim, Ivory headliner, Lunar stitching, Ebony carpets, electric memory seats, electric steering column, heated seats front/rear, electric lumbar adjust, dual-zone climate control, Enhanced Satellite Navigation System, DAB Digital Radio, Harman Kardon Logic 7 sound system, TMC and voice control, Hybrid TV, Bluetooth telephone integration, reversing camera, 22in Elara alloy wheels diamond cut and black gloss, Black/Titanium Lettering, 6 speed automatic gearbox, leather gear knob, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated/folding mirrors with memory, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function s/wheel, ambience interior lighting, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), Dynamic Response, continuous variable damping, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlamps, headlamp wash, cornering lamps, follow me home, heated front screen, IPOD/USB audio interface, cooler centre console, electric tailgate, keyless entry/start function, black gloss grilles, full Land Rover and Overfinch service history
land-rover range-rover sport overfinch gts 3000cc sdv6 hse black 6-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag black-leather bluetooth cruise-control esp heated-seats ipod leather parking-sensor sat-nav television traction-control xenon 2012 footballer hands-free mp3 black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover dark-interior
