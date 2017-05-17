loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport OVERFINCH GTS 3.0 SDV6 HSE

£36,950 36950.00GBP


United Kingdom

Ebony Black leather interior trim, Ivory headliner, Lunar stitching, Ebony carpets, electric memory seats, electric steering column, heated seats front/rear, electric lumbar adjust, dual-zone climate control, Enhanced Satellite Navigation System, DAB Digital Radio, Harman Kardon Logic 7 sound system, TMC and voice control, Hybrid TV, Bluetooth telephone integration, reversing camera, 22in Elara alloy wheels diamond cut and black gloss, Black/Titanium Lettering, 6 speed automatic gearbox, leather gear knob, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated/folding mirrors with memory, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function s/wheel, ambience interior lighting, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), Dynamic Response, continuous variable damping, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlamps, headlamp wash, cornering lamps, follow me home, heated front screen, IPOD/USB audio interface, cooler centre console, electric tailgate, keyless entry/start function, black gloss grilles, full Land Rover and Overfinch service history

  • Ad ID
    9995
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote
