POA 0GBP
United Kingdom
Range Rover Sport HSE presented in Santorini Black comes with a full LR history and the following specification; Ebony/Ivory leather, electric heated seats with memory, multi-function leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, navigation, bluetooth phone, DAB radio, cruise control, panoramic roof, power tailgate, privacy glass, automatic dimming mirrors, power fold exterior mirrors, soft closure doors, automatic adaptive Xenon headlights with high beam assist, park assist with reverse camera and 21" alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: SUV Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 44,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2014 (14) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: Santorini Black
land-rover range-rover sport reserved black alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control diesel heated-seats leather privacy-glass sat-nav xenon 2014 hands-free 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...