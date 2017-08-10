loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Reserved

POA 0GBP


United Kingdom

POA
Range Rover Sport HSE presented in Santorini Black comes with a full LR history and the following specification; Ebony/Ivory leather, electric heated seats with memory, multi-function leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, navigation, bluetooth phone, DAB radio, cruise control, panoramic roof, power tailgate, privacy glass, automatic dimming mirrors, power fold exterior mirrors, soft closure doors, automatic adaptive Xenon headlights with high beam assist, park assist with reverse camera and 21" alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: SUV Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 44,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2014 (14) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: Santorini Black

land-rover range-rover sport reserved black alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control diesel heated-seats leather privacy-glass sat-nav xenon 2014 hands-free 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover

  • Ad ID
    15373
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    44000 mi
