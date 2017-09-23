loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Wakefield £60,850 60850.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Wakefield
Wakefield, WF26EH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£60,850
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4756 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Fuji White

21'' Alloy Wheels,Sliding Panoramic Sunroof,Head Up Display,Rear View Camera,Front Fog Lamps

  • Ad ID
    24090
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4756 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
