LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC 2015

car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS OUT STANDING TOP OF THE RANGE RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC IN THE BEST COLOUR CORRIS GREY METALLIC, COSTING OVER GBP 80,000 NEW IT COMES WITH FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY INCLUDING A 5 YEAR SERVICE PACK,, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Full Size Spare Wheel, Privacy Glass, Privacy Glass with Solar Attenuating Windscreen GBP 750, Grand Black Veneer Finisher GBP 350, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps With LED Signature GBP 300, Full Size Spare Wheel. Includes toolkit. GBP 200, Premium Noble Plated Paddle Shift GBP 50, Extra Large Additional Washer Bottle GBP 30, electric Deployable Steps, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition New, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Premium HDD Navigation System (Includes Hard Disk Drive Audio Server (10 CD/DVD Storage and Play), Fixed Panoramic Roof Including Powered Blind, DAB Radio, SWYS Intuitive Voice Control, Eight-Inch High Resolution Touch - Screen, Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance and Rear Junction View/Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, Three - Zone Climate Control, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Volumetric and Perimetric Alarm (Includes Tilt Sensor and Battery Backed Sounder and All Perimetric Features), Premium Metallic Paint, Radio/MP3 Compatible Audio Hard Disk Server/Auxiliary Device Connectivity, Heated Front Windscreen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming and Bluetooth Phone Connection, Push Button Keyless Start/Stop, Power Windows with Remote Power Locking, Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather with Autobiography Pattern (Single /Duo / Tri tone), Alloy Wheels - 21in 5 Split Sp. Diam. Tur. St.507, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electrical Towing Preparation, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers. 5 seats, Corris Grey Metallic, COMES WITH THE REMAINDER OF ITS MANUFACTURES WARRANTY UNTIL 28/08/2018, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 54,970