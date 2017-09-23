LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto

Northampton £51,000 51000.00GBP
Guy Salmon Land Rover Northampton
Northampton, NN39HX, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13500 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Barolo Black
21'' 'Style 16' 5 split-spoke alloy wheels,'Alston' trim finisher,Ambience lighting,Auto-dimming exterior mirrors,Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection,Heated and cooled front seats & heated rear seats,Meridian Reference sound system: 1700W,Privacy glass,Space-saver spare wheel,2 Year Approved Land Rover Warranty,Video Presentation Available on Request
