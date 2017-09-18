loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC

Cirencester £53,995 53995.00GBP

Baylis Vauxhall Cirencester
Cirencester, GL71YG, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£53,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34895 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency brake,Bluetooth telephone connection,Dynamic response,EPAS,Front parking aid with visual display,HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen,Mist sensor,Power tailgate,Push button starter,Rear park distance control,Speed limiter,TFT Virtual Instrument Panel,Trip computer,Audio remote control in steering wheel,Bluetooth audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,MP3 compatible radio/single CD player,USB/aux input socket,Acoustic windscreen,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlights,Daytime running lights,Door/quarter lights in toughened plate glass,Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation,Electric heated,adjustable, folding door mirrors with memory + approach lamp,Follow me home headlights,Front fog lights,Gloss black door mirrors,Gloss black exterior trim,Headlight washers,Heated rear window,Heated windscreen,High beam assist,Illuminated Aluminium Tread Plates with Range Rover lettering,Laminated front side windows,Laminated windscreen,LED rear lamps,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear wash/wipe,Remote window closing,Reversing lights,Roof rack preparation,Twin bright tailpipes,2 way active front head restraints,2 way rear head restraints,Ambient lighting,Auto air recirculation,Autobiography Oxford perforated Leather upholstery,Auxilliary 12V power socket,Centre armrest with cubby box,Centre cooler storage box,Climate control memory,Courtesy lights,Driver's footrest,Front and rear cupholders,Front and rear premium carpet mats,Front centre console storage box,Front door storage bin,Front map lights,Front seat back map pockets,Front stowage pocket,Front/rear passenger grab handles,Glovebox,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather heated steering wheel,Luggage compartment lighting,Multifunction steering wheel,Pollen filter,Reach/rake electric adjustable steering column + entry/exit tilt away,Rear centre armrest,Roller blind loadspace cover,Roof mounted stowage nets,Sports pedals,3 point seatbelts on all seats,ABS + EBD + EBA,Auto lock system when vehicle in motion,Auto locking differential,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Curtain airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Dual horn,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electric child locks,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front seatbelt pretensioners,Front side airbags,Gradient acceleration control,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Hill descent contr

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23007
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34895 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
