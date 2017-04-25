LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC WITH 22 INCH ALLOYS 2013

car description

2013/63reg Range Rover Sport Autobiography Finished In Fuji White with Ebony/Ivory Interior. Great Spec to Include- Sliding Panoramic Sunroof, 22In Style 17 Alloys Finished In Black, Red Brembo Brake Calipers, Contrasting Black Roof, Fixed Side Steps, Rear View Camera, Meridian Surround Sound System, HDD Satellite Navigation System, Xenon Headlights with LED Signature, High Beam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control Including Queue Assist and Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring with Reverse Traffic Detection, 360 Park Distance Control, Electric Air Suspension, Dynamic Stability Control, Auto Terrain Response, Power Fold Mirrors, Ambient Lighting, 18 way Electric Seats, Keyless Entry with Push Button Start, Voice Control, Power Fold Mirrors, Electric Tailgate, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Rear Climate Control. HPI CLEAR;;THIS RANGE ROVER SPORT HAS ONE PREVIOUS OWNER AND FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY. FULL COMPREHENSIVE NATIONWIDE WARRANTY COVER INCLUDED. ;;INDOOR SHOWROOM- LOW RATE FINANCE WITH ZERO DEPOSIT OPTIONS- PART EXCHANGE- FREE DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE- NATIONWIDE DELIVERY. ALL MAJOR CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED;