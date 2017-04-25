loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC WITH 22 INCH ALLOYS 2013

Get an Insurance Quote

Batley £54,995 54995.00GBP

Unit 1 Victoria Street, Birstall Leeds ,
Batley, WF17 9ET, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£54,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

2013/63reg Range Rover Sport Autobiography Finished In Fuji White with Ebony/Ivory Interior. Great Spec to Include- Sliding Panoramic Sunroof, 22In Style 17 Alloys Finished In Black, Red Brembo Brake Calipers, Contrasting Black Roof, Fixed Side Steps, Rear View Camera, Meridian Surround Sound System, HDD Satellite Navigation System, Xenon Headlights with LED Signature, High Beam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control Including Queue Assist and Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring with Reverse Traffic Detection, 360 Park Distance Control, Electric Air Suspension, Dynamic Stability Control, Auto Terrain Response, Power Fold Mirrors, Ambient Lighting, 18 way Electric Seats, Keyless Entry with Push Button Start, Voice Control, Power Fold Mirrors, Electric Tailgate, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Rear Climate Control. HPI CLEAR;;THIS RANGE ROVER SPORT HAS ONE PREVIOUS OWNER AND FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY. FULL COMPREHENSIVE NATIONWIDE WARRANTY COVER INCLUDED. ;;INDOOR SHOWROOM- LOW RATE FINANCE WITH ZERO DEPOSIT OPTIONS- PART EXCHANGE- FREE DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE- NATIONWIDE DELIVERY. ALL MAJOR CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED;

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9629
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/04/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    38000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC WITH 22 INCH ALLOYS
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on