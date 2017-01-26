loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY

£31,950 31950.00GBP


United Kingdom

£31,950
Body: 4x4 Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 58,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2013 (13) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: ORKNEY GREY WITH DUO TONE LEATHER INTERIOR 20" alloys

land-rover range-rover sport sdv6 autobiography grey 4wd alloy-wheels diesel leather 2013 estate suv luxury british v8 range rover l405

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8016
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
