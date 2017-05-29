LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT 2012

Hinckley £30,000 30000.00GBP
18 Brindley Road, Hinckley
Hinckley, LE10 3BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Range Rover Autobiography Sport in fantastic condition which benefits from Full Service History and has a MOT till May 2018. Supplied with 12 months AA Cover, 3 months warranty and 2 keys this car is HPI clear. Finance arranged and part exchange welcome. Most vehicles have additional pictures and specification information on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk Our showroom in Hinckley is open 7 days a week. The majority of our vehicles qualify for the same day delivery service, finance can usually be arranged within an hour or you can apply online by visiting the vehicle directly on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk, then go to the finance section at the bottom of the page. Our vehicles are price checked daily nationwide, so you don’t have to. Nuneaton Car Sales is an AA accredited dealer giving you extra piece of mind. ;;Please note that the owner of Nuneaton Car Sales is currently using this vehicle please phone to arrange an appointment to view this vehicle. ;;
3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Air Suspension Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Service History Harmon Kardon Sound Heated Front Screen HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior Power Assisted Steering Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Rear Heated Seats Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Reversing Camera SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Service Indicator Spare Key Touch Start Traction Control Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage Xenon Headlamps
