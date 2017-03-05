loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT 2012

Get an Insurance Quote

Hinckley £31,000 31000.00GBP

18 Brindley Road, Hinckley
Hinckley, LE10 3BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

£31,000
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Range Rover Autobiography SDV6 in fantastic condition which benefits from Full Main Dealer Service History and has a MOT till November 2017. Supplied with 12 months AA Cover, 3 months warranty and 2 keys, this car is HPI clear. Finance arranged and part exchange welcome. Most vehicles have additional pictures and specification information on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk Our showroom in Hinckley is open 7 days a week.;;Service Details As Follows ;;Serviced on 04/10/13 @ 16171 miles by land rover ;Serviced on 03/10/14 @ 26197 miles by land rover ;Serviced on 16/02/15 @ 29004 miles by land rover ;Serviced on 04/03/16 @ 47703 miles by land rover ;

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8748
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    05/03/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    61774 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on