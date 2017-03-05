LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT 2012

car description

Range Rover Autobiography SDV6 in fantastic condition which benefits from Full Main Dealer Service History and has a MOT till November 2017. Supplied with 12 months AA Cover, 3 months warranty and 2 keys, this car is HPI clear. Finance arranged and part exchange welcome. Most vehicles have additional pictures and specification information on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk Our showroom in Hinckley is open 7 days a week.;;Service Details As Follows ;;Serviced on 04/10/13 @ 16171 miles by land rover ;Serviced on 03/10/14 @ 26197 miles by land rover ;Serviced on 16/02/15 @ 29004 miles by land rover ;Serviced on 04/03/16 @ 47703 miles by land rover ;