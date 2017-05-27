LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE 2012

Hinckley £22,750 22750.00GBP
18 Brindley Road, Hinckley
Hinckley, LE10 3BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
2 Owner Range Rover Sport in fantastic condition which benefits from Service History and has a MOT till May 2018. Supplied with 12 months AA Cover, 3 months warranty and 2 keys, this car is HPI clear. Finance arranged and part exchange welcome. Most vehicles have additional pictures and specification information on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk Our showroom in Hinckley is open 7 days a week. The majority of our vehicles qualify for the same day delivery service, finance can usually be arranged within an hour or you can apply online by visiting the vehicle directly on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk, then go to the finance section at the bottom of the page. Our vehicles are price checked daily nationwide, so you don’t have to. Nuneaton Car Sales is an AA accredited dealer giving you extra piece of mind. ;;
20inch Alloys ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Air Suspension Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Parking Auto Wipers Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded DAB Radio Digital Climate Control Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Windows Factory Sidesteps Folding Rear Seats Fridge Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Harmon Kardon Sound Headlight Washers Heated Front Screen HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Power Assisted Steering Power Tailgate Rear Heated Seats Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Reversing Camera SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Service Indicator Spare Key Tinted Windows Traction Control Trip Computer USB Connection V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage
