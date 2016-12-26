loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE 2012

Nuneaton £22,995 22995.00GBP

Unit 8 Whitacre road , Whitacre industrial estate , Nuneaton
Nuneaton, CV11 6BX, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

£22,995
car description

We are proud to be selling this fantastic Range Rover which has been owned by the company director who has spared no expense, Immaculate condition inside and out, Full Service History and 12 Months MOT with this car. Buy with confidence with our FREE 6 month warranty!;;Please Note the mileage may increase due to occasional usage.;;The new owner of this vehicle will receive:;Full 12 months MOT;Full Alloy wheel refurbishment including optional colour change;An extensive Service;and a full valet and a two stage vehicle polish.;;;FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OF OUR CARS WITH FANTASTIC RATES! ;ALL CIRCUMSTANCES CONSIDERED INCLUDING; DEFAULTS, RENT ARREARS, MORTGAGE ARREARS, DISCHARGED BANKRUPTCY AND LATE PAYMENTS.;PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION. ;;ALL MAJOR CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED. ;;PART EXCHANGES WELCOME. ;;CALL US NOW WE ARE AVAILABLE ON THE PHONE UNTIL 10:00PM EVERY NIGHT. Dealership Open Monday to Saturday 09:00 till 18:00 (Sundays and Evenings by Appointment Only);

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7567
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/12/2016
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    95505 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    SDV6 HSE
