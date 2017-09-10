loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE 2012

Telford £24,995 24995.00GBP

Fresh wind Farm, Long Lane, Telford, TF6 6HD
Telford, TF6 6HD, Shropshire
United Kingdom

£24,995
Immaculate inside and out, Anniversary edition, Full options, electric pack

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15795
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    10/09/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    94000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    SDV6 HSE
