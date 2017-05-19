LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE 2013

car description

FINANCE AVAILABLE FROM GBP 877 WITH NO DEPOSIT, BLACK 20" ALLOYS, CREAM LEATHER INTERIOR, ALL USUAL HSE EXTRAS INCLUDING ELECTRIC TAILGATE, SAT NAV, REVERSING CAMERA, FRONT and REAR HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, PRIVACY GLASS, 2 KEYS, 4 LAND ROVER SERVICES Next MOT due 22/12/2017, Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Black, GBP 877.64 X 60 MONTHS WITH NO DEPOSIT - SUBJECT TO STATUS, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS, PCPs ALSO AVAILABLE PLEASE CALL FOR A QUOTE, FAMILY RUN BUSINESS SINCE 1974, PLEASE CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE VIEWING, For more information call 07973 321469. Competitive finance and PCP rates available call for a quote, GBP 42,990;;This car comes with:;Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post, Metallic Paint, Hard Disk Navigation System (includes Voice Control), Two-Zone Climate Control, 8in Touch Screen, Cruise Control with Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), Intelligent Stop/Start System, Digital Radio (DAB), Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Rear View Camera, Front Parking Aid w. Front Visual Display, Volumetric and Perimetric Alarm, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Remote Power Locking, Range Rover Audio System (380W) - MP3 Compatible Audio Hardisk Server, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Three USB Sockets, Auxiliary Device Connectivity, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Heated Windscreen, Virtual Instrument Panel (TFT), Oxford Perforated Leather, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Premium Metallic Paint, Alloy Wheels-20in 5 Split Spoke Style 12, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Automatic Headlamps, CD Player, Central High Mounted Stop Lamp, Central locking, Child locks and Isofix system, Cruise control, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Heated Rear Window, Heated seats, Keyless Entry, Leather seats, Parking aid, Power Adjustable Steering Column, Power Adjustable, Heated Powerfold Exterior Mirrors with Auto Reverse Dipping, Power steering, Radio, Rear Wash/Wipe, Remote central locking, Satellite navigation, Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), Style 3-14 Way / 14 Way Powered Seats w. Memory