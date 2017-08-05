loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE 2014 Auto 42101 Diesel Grey

Oldbury £43,995 43995.00GBP

269 Londonderry Road, Oldbury
Oldbury, B68 9ND, West Midlands
United Kingdom

£43,995
LAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE finished in Grey (Auto), 42,101 miles with striking cream leather interior. This car comes complete with a full service history.;;Features include:;Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Reversing Camera, Factory Sidesteps, Electric Drivers and Passenger Memory Seats, Front and Rear Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Full Service History, Front Fog Lights, Auto Wipers, Multi Functional Adaptive Suspension, Paddle Shift, Internal Boot Release, Remote Locking, USB Connection, Adaptive Headlights, Central Locking, Keyless Go and Keyless Entry, Service Indicator, Front Arm Rest, Auto Lights, Immobiliser, MOT, Elec Adjustable and Folding Mirrors, Trip Computer, ABS, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, CD Player, Power Tailgate, Seat Height Adjustment, Four Wheel Drive, 22 inch Alloy Wheels, HPI Clear, Lumbar Support, DAB Radio, Traction Control, 6 Month Warranty , Bluetooth Phone Conn, Isofix System, Power Assisted Steering, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, LED Lights, Cruise Control, Rain Sensor, Spare Key,AUX Port, Ipod / Bluetooth Conn, Panoramic Sunroof, Electric Adjustable Seats, Remote Roof Operation, V5 Reg Doc, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Front Screen, Climate Control, Leather Interior, Radio, Side Steps.;;Only GBP 43,995;;

  • Ad ID
    15302
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    05/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    42101 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    SDV6 HSE
