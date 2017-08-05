LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE 2014 Auto 42101 Diesel Grey

Oldbury £43,995 43995.00GBP
269 Londonderry Road, Oldbury
Oldbury, B68 9ND, West Midlands
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE finished in Grey (Auto), 42,101 miles with striking cream leather interior. This car comes complete with a full service history.;;Features include:;Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Reversing Camera, Factory Sidesteps, Electric Drivers and Passenger Memory Seats, Front and Rear Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Full Service History, Front Fog Lights, Auto Wipers, Multi Functional Adaptive Suspension, Paddle Shift, Internal Boot Release, Remote Locking, USB Connection, Adaptive Headlights, Central Locking, Keyless Go and Keyless Entry, Service Indicator, Front Arm Rest, Auto Lights, Immobiliser, MOT, Elec Adjustable and Folding Mirrors, Trip Computer, ABS, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, CD Player, Power Tailgate, Seat Height Adjustment, Four Wheel Drive, 22 inch Alloy Wheels, HPI Clear, Lumbar Support, DAB Radio, Traction Control, 6 Month Warranty , Bluetooth Phone Conn, Isofix System, Power Assisted Steering, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, LED Lights, Cruise Control, Rain Sensor, Spare Key,AUX Port, Ipod / Bluetooth Conn, Panoramic Sunroof, Electric Adjustable Seats, Remote Roof Operation, V5 Reg Doc, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Front Screen, Climate Control, Leather Interior, Radio, Side Steps.;;Only GBP 43,995;;
22inch Alloys 6 Month Warranty ABS Adaptive Headlights Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control DAB Radio Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Seats Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Factory Sidesteps Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Service History Heated Front Screen Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Internal Boot Release Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Keyless Entry Keyless Go Leather Interior LED Lights Lumbar Support MOT Paddle Shift Panoramic Sunroof Power Assisted Steering Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Radio Rain Sensor Rear Heated Seats Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Remote Roof Operation Reversing Camera Seat Height Adjustment Service Indicator Side Steps Spare Key Traction Control Trip Computer USB Connection V5 Reg Doc
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...