LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE 2015

Kidderminster £49,990 49990.00GBP
78 Mill Street , Kidderminster
Kidderminster, DY11 6XJ, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
+++BIG SPEC 1 OWNER HSE RANGE ROVER SPORT+++FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY+++LOOKS STUNNING FINISHED IN BAROLO BLACK 'PREMIUM' METALLIC PAINT COMPLEMENTED WITH IVORY OXFORD LEATHER+++IN ADDITION TO THE HIGH SPEC HSE REFINEMENTS THIS CAR HAS MANY OPTIONAL EXTRAS INCLUDING: PANORAMIC GLASS ELECTRIC SUNROOF+++21'' UPGRADED ALLOY WHEELS (JUST BEEN REFURBISHED IN GLOSS BLACK)+++HEATED STEERING WHEEL+++PRIVACY GLASS+++FULL SIZE SPARE ALLOY WHEEL+++THE STANDARD SPEC IS ALSO PRETTY IMPRESSIVE: 8" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM AND MEDIA CONTROL+++HEATED FRONT and REAR SEATS+++FRONT and REAR PARKING SENSORS WITH REVERSE CAMERA+++VOICE CONTROL+++BLUETOOTH+++HEATED WINDSCREEN+++ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS+++ETC, ETC - SEEE BELOW FOR FULL SPEC DETAILS+++CALL NOW ON 01562 268061 OR 07921 464505 TO ARRANGE A VIEWING+++Navigation System, 8 inch Touch-Screen, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display and Rear Parking Camera, Audio System - DAB Radio, Voice Control for Navigation, 2 Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Heated Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Premium Metallic Paint, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Push Button Keyless Start Stop, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather, 16 Way / 16 Way Powered Seats with Memory, Volumetric Alarm, Radio, Single CD / DVD Player, MP3 Compatible Audio Disk, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Global Close, Bluetooth Phone Connection. 5 seats, Black,, LOW RATE FINANCE IS AVAILABLE IF REQUIRED, ALL CARS ARE SUPPLIED WITH A 3 MONTH NATIONAL WARRANTY.
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...