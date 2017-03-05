LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE 2016

car description

***VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*** PLEASE CALL 0161 425 5022 TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE. WE ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0SDV6 HSE IN FUJI WHITE WITH START/STOP AND NAV. NEW SHAPE, ONLY 6 MONTHS OLD! Registered SEPTEMBER 2016. 1 lady owner from new. Remainder of Land Rover warranty until SEPTEMBER 2019. MOT until SEPTEMBER 2019. 2 Keys with key-less start and electric boot control. Pristine brand new showroom condition inside and out! Fully loaded HSE spec packed with GBP 7000 worth of extras! 22" upgraded diamont cut Vogue sport alloy wheels with anthracite grey inserts in pristine condition. Panoramic glass roof with electric blinds. Colour coded body. Black styling pack, gloss black grill, wing-mirror covers, badges, tailgate trim. Rear privacy glass. Oxford perforated black leather full heated seats. Premium HDD Nav System (Inc Hard Disk Drive Audio Server (10 CD/DVD Storage and Play), 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen. DAB/USB/SD/AUX/CD/DVD/RADIO/BLUETOOTH. Rosen rear head-rest screens. Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance/Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display. HPI clear with certificate provided. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TO ARRANGE YOUR TEST DRIVE WITH ONE OF OUR FRIENDLY SALES REPRESENTATIVES. NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE. DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. PART EXCHANGE WELCOME. FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS 9AM-7PM. VISIT www.bespokevehiclegroup.co.uk TO VIEW OUR WIDE RANGE OF STOCK.