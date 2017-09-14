LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Northampton £45,500 45500.00GBP
Guy Salmon Land Rover Northampton
Northampton, NN39HX, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38857 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Firenze Red Metallic
Contrast Roof - Santorini black,Privacy glass (to rear of B post),Sliding Panoramic roof with sunblind,22'' 5 Split spoke alloy wheels - Style 6
