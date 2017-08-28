LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE BLACK 2013

car description

Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TD V6 HSE Black Edition 4x4 5dr (start/stop);GBP 22,500 ; ;APPLY 4 FINANCE AT MOSTONS.COM;2013 (62 reg), SUV ;95,000 miles;Automatic;2993cc;Diesel;SUPERB THROUGHOUT, ONE OWNER FROM NEW WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY, Touch Screen HDD Satellite Navigation System, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Front and Rear Parking System with Reversing View Camera, Voice Control, Cruise Control, Two-Zone Climate Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Electrical Towing Preparation, Upholstery - Premium Extended Leather, Electric Adjustable Seats, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Volumetric and Perimetric Alarm, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Remote Power Locking, Personal Telephone Integration, Rain Sensing Wipers, Keyless Ignition, Alloy Wheels - 20in Supercharger Gloss Black, 17 Speakers and Active Subwoofer SDP, 3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Adaptive Dynamics, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Auto Dimming Interior Mirror, CD Player, Central locking, Child locks and Isofix system, Cruise control, Drivers Airbag, Heated Rear Screen, Harman Kardon Logic 7 Hi-Fi Speaker System with 825w Output, Front and Rear Armrest, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Leather seats, Multifunction Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift, Parking aid, Radio, Remote Power Central Double Locking, Traction control, Satellite navigation, Remote central locking, Folding rear seats, Front and Rear Cup Holders, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Immobiliser, Lumbar support, Automatic Bi Xenon Headlights with LED Front Lighting, Follow-Me-Home Lights, Daytime Runing Lights. 5 seats, Black, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, GBP 22,500