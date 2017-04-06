LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE BLACK 2013

car description

Range Rover Sport HSE Black Edition in fantastic condition which benefits from Full Main Dealer Service History and is supplied with 12 months MOT . This car has many thousands of factory options, to include, side steps, Cold climate pack - Range Rover Sport Dynamic pack - Range Rover Sport Extended leather pack - Range Rover Sport, Memory package heated rear seat, park heat, 5" TFT driver information centre, Dual view touch screen, Front park distance control, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Rear park distance control, Tailgate power latch, Harman/Kardon logic 7 surround sound system + 17 speakers and DSP amp Hybrid TV iPod/USB/MP3 connection, Acoustic windscreen Atlas bright finish high line grille Atlas bright finish tailgate, Laminated front side glass, Waterfall front and rear interior illumination ;;Supplied with 12 months AA Cover, 3 months warranty and 2 keys, this car is HPI clear. Finance arranged and part exchange welcome. Most vehicles have additional pictures and specification information on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk Our showroom in Hinckley is open 7 days a week.;;Service Details As Follows ;;Serviced on 14/04/14 @ 16142 miles by Landrover;Serviced on 16/04/15 @ 30468 miles by Landrover ;Serviced on 29/06/16 @ 45224 miles by Landrover ;