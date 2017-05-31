LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE BLACK Auto

£27,995 27995.00GBP
JRR Cars
PR67HY,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 HSE BLACK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 67955 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TD V6 HSE Black Edition 4x4 5dr (start/stop)Ã‚Â£27,995 DUAL VIEW - TV - DAB - LEATHER 2013 (13 reg), SUV 67,955 miles Automatic 2993cc Diesel Stunning example throughout, Full Service History, 2 keys, direct from our local Jaguar main agent, drives stunning, sought after 'Black Edition' model with DUAL VIEW!, 5 seats, Metallic Santorini Black, Leather premium, Climate control, HDD Navigation System, Permanent four-wheel drive, Personal telephone integration, Rear view camera, 20'' 'Design 2' painted alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Remote audio controls, Terrain Response system, 'Say What You See' voice control, Acoustic windscreen & front side glass, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Cold Climate Pack, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Digital Audio Protocol (DAP), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), harman/kardon audio system & 17 speakers, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Park distance control (PDC), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rear spoiler, Remote central locking, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon headlamps, Dynamic Pack, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hybrid television system, Memory Pack, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Heated Steering Wheel, Sidesteps, VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 7 DAYS A WEEK, CARD FACILITIES & FINANCE AVAILABLE, Ã‚Â£27,995
