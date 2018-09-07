LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE BLACK Auto

£25,490 25490.00GBP
Moorelands
RG249JX,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 HSE BLACK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 54000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black
''WONDERFUL CONDITION SPORT+THE PERFECT COLOUR COMBINATION+ALL THE SPEC YOU COULD WANT+A FANTASTIC DRIVE+ONE OF THE BEST+SATELLITE NAVIGATION+DAB RADIO+DUAL VIEW TOUCHSCREEN+REVERSING CAMERA+IVORY LEATHER+HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS+HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 AUDIO+CLIMATE CONTROL+PRIVACY GLASS'', 6 months warranty, Next MOT due 07/09/2018, FINANCE AVAILABLE, 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, NO HIDDEN FEES, FULLY PREPARED & READY DRIVE AWAY, PREPARED & PRESENTED TO A VERY HIGH STANDARD, The Perfect Colour Combination, Beautiful Condition 4x4, Sporty Look & Fantastic Drive, A Car Very Well Looked After, Large Indoor Showrooms, 1 Former Keeper, Land Rover Serviced At 31k, Independent Service At 54k, Satellite Navigation, TV Function, Dual View Touchscreen, DVD Player, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Reversing Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, Coolbox In Front Armrest, Harman Kardon Logic 7 Audio, Ivory Leather Upholstery, Electric Heated Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Sun Protection Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlamps, Climate Control Air Conditioning, Electric Opening & Closing Tailgate, Electric Steering Column, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Lumbar Support, Radio CD Player, Auxiliary Input, Extended Leather Trimmed Dashboard & Doorcards, Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel With Paddle Shift, Onboard Computer With Service Assist, Air Suspension, Terrain Control, Hill Descent, Piano Black Cappings, Push Button Start, Heated Front Screen, Front & Rear Headrests, Front & Rear Armrests, Electric Windows, Load Cover Parcel Shelf, Power Steering, Remote Locking, ***INCLUDED IN THIS PRICE, A 6 MONTH WARRANTY WITH BREAKDOWN, LONG MOT, SERVICE IF DUE, FULL VALET, HPI CHECK, FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION, NO ADMIN FEES***, 6 MONTH AUTOGUARD PLATINUM WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH AXA BREAKDOWN COVER, ALL VEHICLES PRESENTED INDOORS, FULL DEALER FACILITIES, CLOSED ON SUNDAYS, OPTIONAL Benefit of a 24 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY WITH MAIN DEALER LABOUR RATES & BREAKDOWN, Charged at an additional rate of 699, GAP INSURANCE AVAILABLE, AA CAR DEALER, FREE AA HISTORY CHECK, FREE 12 MONTHS AA BREAKDOWN COVER.
