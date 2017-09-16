loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE BLACK EDITION Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Hook £23,990 23990.00GBP

Hampshire Sports and Prestige Cars
Hook, RG279EQ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£23,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 HSE BLACK EDITION Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 55555 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

All our vehicles are prepared to a very high standard and undergo a thorough pre-delivery inspection prior to sale. Usual main dealer facilities available including part exchange, low rate finance and servicing. Open 7 days a week.,3 Month Comprehensive Warranty, Climate Control, Isofix Child Seat prep, Keyless Start, Reversing Camera, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, 20'' Alloys, Auto Tailgate Operation, Auto-Dim Interior Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Telephone Prep, DAB Digital Radio, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, iPod Connection, Privacy Glass, Black leather upholstery, Compact Disc Player, Cruise Control, Electric Folding Mirrors, Full Manufacturers Service History, Harman Kardon Speakers, Headlamp Wash, HPI Checked, Keyless Entry, LED Daytime Running Lights, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, USB Socket, Xenon Headlights, Paddle Shift Gear Change, Piano Black Interior Trim,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    21381
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    55555 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on