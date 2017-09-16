LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE BLACK EDITION Auto

Hook £23,990 23990.00GBP
Hampshire Sports and Prestige Cars
Hook, RG279EQ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 HSE BLACK EDITION Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 55555 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
All our vehicles are prepared to a very high standard and undergo a thorough pre-delivery inspection prior to sale. Usual main dealer facilities available including part exchange, low rate finance and servicing. Open 7 days a week.,3 Month Comprehensive Warranty, Climate Control, Isofix Child Seat prep, Keyless Start, Reversing Camera, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, 20'' Alloys, Auto Tailgate Operation, Auto-Dim Interior Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Telephone Prep, DAB Digital Radio, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, iPod Connection, Privacy Glass, Black leather upholstery, Compact Disc Player, Cruise Control, Electric Folding Mirrors, Full Manufacturers Service History, Harman Kardon Speakers, Headlamp Wash, HPI Checked, Keyless Entry, LED Daytime Running Lights, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, USB Socket, Xenon Headlights, Paddle Shift Gear Change, Piano Black Interior Trim,
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...