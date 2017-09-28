LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC - 7 SEATS - REAR LCDS

St. Albans £62,995 62995.00GBP
St. Albans,
Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
If the Range Rover and the Evoque consummated their relationship the offspring would look exactly like the Range Rover Sport. The Sport is contemporary and exactly what buyers in this market expect: discreet, but not too subtle. In its price range, the Range Rover Sport is the best all-rounder on sale today bar none. There are cars in its class that run it close, but none can match its stunning blend of performance, handling, practicality, and off-road competence. This virtually brand new example comes in Santorini Black with two tone interior and Oxford perforated leather interior. Long list of upgrades include: Lane Departure System, High Beam Assist for the headlights, rear seat DVD system with 8'' screens + wireless headphones, fixed panoramic sunroof, dual view touchscreen, with electric sunblind, configurable interior mood lighting, Meridian 825W surround sound audio system, four-corner air suspension with automatic levelling, paddle-shifters, heated rear seats, powered steering column adjustment, heated steering wheel, rear-view camera, 21-inch diamond cut alloys, the list goes on & on.
