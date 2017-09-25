loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Lyndhurst £55,950 55950.00GBP

Bentley Hampshire
Lyndhurst, SO437JF, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£55,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14265 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: RED

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24713
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14265 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on