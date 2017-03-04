£47,950 47950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 39,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2013 (63) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: SANTORINI BLACK WITH IVORY LEATHER Electric seats
land-rover range-rover sport sdv6 hse dynamic black diesel leather 2013 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover l405
