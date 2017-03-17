loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE DYNAMIC

Get an Insurance Quote

£47,950 47950.00GBP


United Kingdom

£47,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 35,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2013 (13) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: SANTORINI BLACK WITH EBONY LEATHER

Accessories

land-rover range-rover sport sdv6 hse dynamic black diesel leather 2013 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover l405

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8956
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on