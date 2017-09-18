loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE HUGE SPEC Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Sheffield £46,750 46750.00GBP

Belgrave Motor Company
Sheffield, S91TH, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£46,750
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 HSE HUGE SPEC Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

PLEASE CALL NICK OR JORDAN FOR MORE DETAILS OR REQUEST A 360 DEGREE VIDEO OF THE VEHICLE ON 0114 2561100. CHECK US OUT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udmmQrpbJQo&feature=youtu.be

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23010
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on