Land-Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE

car description

Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE registered March 2015 finished in Barolo Black with Ivory and Black Leather interior, just been serviced at Land Rover Chichester, 20 Inch Stormer Sparkle Silver Alloys, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera, Heated Seats Throughout, 14 Way Electric Memory Front Seats, 5 Seats with 60/40 Rear Split Seating, Electric Multi Function Steering Wheel, Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Passive Entry with Keyless Start, Hi-Line Audio System, Rear Privacy Glass, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Powerfold Door Mirrors, Adaptive Dynamics, Colour Touchscreen with Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Start/Stop, Terrain Response, Automatic Wipers and Headlights, One Owner from New, Full Land Rover Service History. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.