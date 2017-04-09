Chichester POA 0GBP
Chichester,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE registered March 2015 finished in Barolo Black with Ivory and Black Leather interior, just been serviced at Land Rover Chichester, 20 Inch Stormer Sparkle Silver Alloys, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera, Heated Seats Throughout, 14 Way Electric Memory Front Seats, 5 Seats with 60/40 Rear Split Seating, Electric Multi Function Steering Wheel, Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Passive Entry with Keyless Start, Hi-Line Audio System, Rear Privacy Glass, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Powerfold Door Mirrors, Adaptive Dynamics, Colour Touchscreen with Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Start/Stop, Terrain Response, Automatic Wipers and Headlights, One Owner from New, Full Land Rover Service History. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
land-rover range-rover sport sdv6 hse black 1-owner alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats heated-windscreen parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav xenon 2015 hands-free leather black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover dark-interior
