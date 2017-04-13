Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE

London £27,950 27950.00GBP
London,
London
United Kingdom
A lovely Range Rover Sport HSE finished in Santorini Black metallic over Ivory Leather interior. Spec includes: ELECTRIC GLASS SUNROOF / HARMAN KARDON STEREO / REVERSING CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / SAT NAV / BLUETOOTH / USB / DAB RADIO. The car has a good service history and has recently had new front lower suspension arms fitted (a common RRS fault). It comes with 2 keys and is fully HPI Clear. For further information or to arrange a viewing, please call or email us and we will be happy to assist. If you would like to know more about this vehicle, please contact us
