Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE

car description

A lovely Range Rover Sport HSE finished in Santorini Black metallic over Ivory Leather interior. Spec includes: ELECTRIC GLASS SUNROOF / HARMAN KARDON STEREO / REVERSING CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / SAT NAV / BLUETOOTH / USB / DAB RADIO. The car has a good service history and has recently had new front lower suspension arms fitted (a common RRS fault). It comes with 2 keys and is fully HPI Clear. For further information or to arrange a viewing, please call or email us and we will be happy to assist. If you would like to know more about this vehicle, please contact us