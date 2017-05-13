loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE

London £26,950 26950.00GBP

London, London
United Kingdom

£26,950
A lovely Range Rover Sport HSE finished in Santorini Black metallic over Ivory Leather interior. Spec includes: ELECTRIC GLASS SUNROOF / HARMAN KARDON STEREO / REVERSING CAMERA / HEATED SEATS / SAT NAV / BLUETOOTH / USB / DAB RADIO. The car has a good service history and has recently had new front lower suspension arms fitted (a common RRS fault). It comes with 2 keys and is fully HPI Clear. For further information or to arrange a viewing, please call or email us and we will be happy to assist. If you would like to know more about this vehicle, please contact us

  • Ad ID
    9951
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
