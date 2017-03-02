loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE

Get an Insurance Quote

£27,950 27950.00GBP


United Kingdom

£27,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 50,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2012 (62) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: FUJI WHITE WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR 20" alloys

Accessories

land-rover range-rover sport sdv6 hse white alloy-wheels black-leather diesel 2012 leather black-interior 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover dark-interior

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8696
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on