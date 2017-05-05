£50,000 50000.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 40,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2015 (65) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: YULONG WHITE PEARL METALLIC Balance of manufacturers warranty Elect heated mem seats with lumbar Full Service History Bluetooth phone prep Satellite Navigation System
land-rover range-rover sport sdv6 hse white bluetooth diesel fsh metallic sat-nav warranty 2015 hands-free 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover
